New Renault 5 Turbo 3E is a 547bhp pocket rocket

Renault has announced that the highly anticipated R5 Turbo 3E will come with 547bhp and be limited to 1,980 examples.

Under the bonnet, there is a 70kWh lithium-ion battery pack and two electric motors, which the manufacturer claims can take the car over 248 miles on a single charge. It boasts 800-volt technology too, allowing the car to be charged at speeds of up to 350kW, allowing a 15 to 80 per cent top up to be completed in 15 minutes.

The exterior features flared wheel arches and a three-door body style. (Renault) Embargoed until 6am on Monday March 17

In terms of acceleration, the Turbo 3E can do 0-60mph in under 3.3 seconds and will reach a top speed of 167mph.

Its exterior features deep front bumpers, flared wheel arches and a three-door bodystyle. At the front, there are square-shaped LED headlights and a front splitter. Down the side, large air intakes to help cool the brakes and to channel air around the wheels and under the lights.

The interior features bucket seats and Alcantara trim. (Renault) Embargoed until 6am on Monday March 17

Inside, the car is a strict two-seater. The dashboard includes a 10.1-inch driver’s display and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. There are sports bucket seats with six-point seat belt harnesses, while the seats and dashboard are finished off in Alcantara.

Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of Renault brand, said: “By creating the new category of electric ‘mini-supercars’ with the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, the Renault brand once again demonstrates the passion and spirit of boldness and innovation that has always driven it. This exuberant, over-excited model promises the best performance and sensations in just four metres of length, which is unprecedented in the market.”

He added: “With this car, Renault continues to make electric vehicles ever more desirable, further extending its ability to provide solutions for every need and every desire.”

Prices are yet to be revealed, but the car will go on sale in 2027 with reservations opening in the next few weeks.