New Mercedes CLA comes with a 492-mile electric variant

Mercedes has unveiled the next generation CLA saloon, which comes with hybrid or electric power.

Under the bonnet, the electric model features an 85kWh battery pack and an electric motor that boasts 800-volt technology. This allows for faster charging of up to 320kW, with Mercedes claiming the car can gain 202 miles of range in 10 minutes from a DC rapid charger.

The firm also says that the car can travel up to 492 miles on a single charge – one of the best in class.

The exterior design utilises lots of star emblems. (Mercedes)

The CLA will be available with hybrid power too, which will utilise 48-volt technology. This enables the vehicle to travel at speeds of up to 62mph on electric power alone, according to the manufacturer. However, Mercedes has not revealed engines and performance figures at this stage.

The exterior is similar to the previous model with frameless windows and a sloping roofline, but there are now flush door handles to improve aerodynamics, and the front headlights, grille and rear taillights feature a star shape design, reminiscent of the Mercedes logo.

The MBUX Superscreen can be specified for an additional cost. (Mercedes)

Inside, the car features a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a 14.5-inch central touchscreen and for an additional cost, there is something Mercedes calls the ‘MBUX Superscreen’, which gives an extra 14-inch display for the front passenger.

Additionally, there is a floating centre console, and all cars come with a full-length glass panoramic sunroof.

Prices and specifications have not been revealed at this stage, with the car due to go on sale towards the end of this year.