Updated Lexus RZ receives improved electric range

Lexus has revealed that the RZ electric SUV has received a series of updates including an improved electric driving range.

The car now comes with a 77kWh battery pack and electric motor, which the firm claims can now take it 357 miles on a single charge compared to 297 miles from the old 71.4kWh unit.

The interior design has been updated with new Ultrasuede on the door cards, which is made from plant-based materials.

The RZ now comes with steer-by-wire technology. (Lexus)

All models come with steer-by-wire technology that replaces a car’s mechanical steering rack to the front axle with wires and electronic connections, making it easier to turn the steering wheel during low-speed manoeuvres.

There is a new performance-focused ‘F Sport’ trim that comes with new front lower bumper mouldings, 20-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler and redesigned rear bumper. Plus, it will be available in a new exterior paint colour called ‘Neutrino Grey’.

A new F Sport trim is added to the RZ range. (Lexus)

In addition, the F Sport comes with a virtual manual gear shift system. The car is programmed with a virtual eight-speed gearbox, with gear shifts calculated via the speed of the vehicle and the accelerator pedal position. The car features a replicated engine sound that is pumped through the speakers, and it even incorporates an artificial rev limiter with the driver controlling the ‘gears’ via paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

Prices and further details are yet to be announced, with the car expected to go on sale in the first quarter of next year.