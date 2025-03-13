The lightweight sports cars taking on Morgan’s new Supersport

Lightweight sports cars are all about offering the best driving experience on four wheels.

There is an eclectic mix of vehicles in this segment that come in all shapes and sizes.

Recently, Morgan has just revealed its lightweight Supersport, but what other options are out there for drivers after a true lightweight sports car experience? We find out.

Mazda MX-5



The MX-5 is a fun and cheap to run sports car. (Mazda)

One of the world’s best-selling two-seater sports cars is the Mazda MX-5.

The current model has been around since 2015, but that doesn’t mean it feels out of date.

It’s available with a 1.5-litre or meatier 2.0-litre petrol engine and power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

Plus, the MX-5 weighs under 1,100kg, making it one of the lightest cars in its class.

To drive, the car is nimble and agile with corners taken in its stride, and its power is more than capable enough for everyday driving.

Porsche Boxster 718



The Boxster is fast, fun and has lots of prestige. (Porsche)

One of Porsche’s most popular models is the Boxster, with the latest version named the ‘718’.

There are a variety of engines on offer, but if you go for the most driver-focused, the GTS, it features a 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated six-cylinder engine.

The Boxster weighs more than the MX-5 but comes with the same rear-wheel-drive layout and is available with manual and automatic transmissions. The latter Porsche refers to as its ‘PDK’ gearbox.

The Boxster is one of those sports cars that does everything well. It’s fast, sounds good, has a plush interior, holds its value well and comes with the added benefit and prestige of wearing the Porsche badge.

Caterham Seven 620



The Caterham Seven 620 is one of the ultimate track day toys. (Caterham)

If you want to take a car to a race track, then look no further than the Caterham Seven 620.

It features a 2.0-litre Ford-derived engine that pumps out 310bhp and can do 0-60mph in just 2.7 seconds.

The Caterham handles like nothing else out on the road, which is thanks to its featherlight kerbweight of just 610kg.

It may not be the most practical car with little boot space and limited storage facilities, but that’s not what this car is about. Its purpose is to go to a race track and set a very fast lap time while offering the ultimate driving experience.

Alpine A110



The A110 is light and harks back to old Alpines of yesteryear. (Alpine)

The Alpine A110 is one of the best sports cars of the moment.

It features retro styling that harks back to some of the firm’s models of yesteryear, but is also great to drive and is available in a variety of different versions.

The standard car comes with a 1.8-litre turbocharged engine that develops 255bhp, or the ‘A110 S’ variant comes with 304bhp.

But, where the A110 starts to shine is with its weight. The standard car comes in at just 1,103kg – making it one of the lightest sports cars around.

It’s great fun out on the open road, too. You sit low down, while the steering is direct and has a precise feel to it, making it the ideal companion for a long weekend drive.

Lotus Emira

The Emira looks and drives like a mini supercar. (Lotus)

Lotus’ latest petrol sports car is the Emira, which comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol or a spicier 3.5-litre supercharged V6.

If you go for the bigger engine, it produces 411bhp, enabling a top speed of 180mph and can do 0-60mph in 4.2 seconds.

The Emira looks good with a very low stance and flared wheel arches, which help it stand out on the road.

Plus, the Emira weighs just 1,440kg, which makes it one of the lightest ‘mini supercars’ around.

BMW Z4 M40i



The Z4 is a premium two-seater sports car. (BMW)

The BMW Z4 M40i uses the same engine as the new Morgan Supersport, which is a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine pumping out 345bhp.

However, the Z4 comes with a fabric folding roof, giving the driver the full wind-in-the-hair experience.

It also has a well screwed together cabin and rear-wheel-drive making this one of the ultimate two-seater sports cars around if you want something that has a prestigious badge with fun driving dynamics.