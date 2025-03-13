Bentley Batur ‘Black Rose’ is a one-off special

Bentley has revealed a bespoke version of the Batur coupe with the ‘Black Rose’.

The Black Rose is just one of 18 Baturs being made worldwide, with the car being built under Bentley’s coachbuilding company, Mulliner.

The exterior is finished off in Black Rose paint work, while the upper body is painted in gloss black. There are satin rose gold accents around the front radiator grille, mirror caps, bonnet lines and around the 22-inch alloy wheels.

Carbon ceramic brake discs with black brake calipers come as standard to help deliver the best-possible stopping power.

Inside features 3D printed gold accents. (Bentley)

Inside, there are 3D printed rose gold accents around the gear shift selector, steering wheel and air vent controllers on the dashboard. The seats are finished off in black leather with charcoal grey tweed fabric, while the wooden dashboard is painted in black rose metallic paint to match the exterior finish of the car.

The exterior features Black Rose paintwork and a gloss black upper body. (Bentley)

Under the bonnet, the Batur Black Rose uses the same engine setup as the standard car. It’s a 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 petrol engine that develops 750bhp and 1,000Nm of torque, taking the car from 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds and topping out at 209mph.

Prices for the Black Rose are yet to be revealed, but it’s expected to carry a larger premium over the standard car’s £1.65 million starting price.