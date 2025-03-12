Longbow electric car manufacturer set to launch two models next year

British electric car manufacturer, Longbow, will launch two electric sports cars next year with the Speedster and Roadster.

Longbow is a new startup firm that will specialise in lightweight electric sports cars.

The two cars, the Speedster and Roadster, will both use an aluminium chassis to reduce weight and improve rigidity.

The Speedster will be limited to just 150 examples. (Longbow)

Both models have a minimalist design with flush door handles, smoothed front ends and curved rear haunches– improving aerodynamics and efficiency.

The Speedster weighs just 895kg, will achieve 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds and can do a claimed 275 miles on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the Roadster weighs 995kg and can sprint to 60mph in 3.4 seconds. However, its electric range has not been revealed at this stage.

Daniel Davey, co-founder and CEO at Longbow, said: “Amidst the e-mobility revolution, we have lost something important. Many modern ‘sports cars’ tip the scales at 1,500kg and BEVs almost double that. There is a need for more driver-oriented, featherweight, electric sports cars – one that is attainable and accessible, for those who love driving and the places it takes them. That is why we have created Longbow.”

He added: “Our first two cars, Speedster and Roadster embody everything a modern driver’s car should be: agile, balanced, electric, and exhilarating. We are revving an icon, the lightweight British sports car.”

The Roadster weighs just 995kg. (Longbow)

Order books are open now with the Speedster priced from £84,995 and will be limited to just 150 examples. The Roadster, meanwhile, is priced from £64,995 and deliveries are expected in 2026.