Rare Ferrari 512 BB ‘Wide Body’ example heads to auction

Ferrari collectors will get a rare opportunity to buy a low mileage Ferrari 512 ‘Wide Body’ as it heads to auction next month.

The car was commissioned in 1977 as one of 101 UK-supplied right hand drive examples, and auctioneers predict it could sell for £170,000.

In those 48 years, it has covered less than 6,000 miles, and has had just one owner from new, according to auction house H&H Classics.

The exterior features wider wheels, reshaped bodywork and is finished off in Rosso Chiaro Red paintwork.

The interior features black leather and red carpets. (H&H Classics)

Inside, there is a black leather interior, red carpets and features a five-speed manual gearbox.

John Markey, specialist at H&H Classics, said: “This Ferrari ‘Wide Body’ was commissioned by a serial Ferrari owner and while other Ferrari’s came and went, and not to mention other high-performance machines, this Prancing Horse always remained in his collection as a firm favourite.”

He added: “This ‘Wide Body’ enjoys a host of bespoke cosmetic and mechanical enhancements and has been in ownership of the Morello family from new. It is a unique BB and has ultra-low mileage, making it worthy of close inspection.”

The auction of the car will commence on April 9 at the Imperial War Museum, Cambridgeshire. Prices are expected to fetch between £150,000 and £170,000.