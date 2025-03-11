Rare Ferrari 512 BB ‘Wide Body’ example heads to auction
The car has had just one owner, covered less than 6,000 miles from new and is finished off in Rosso Chiaro Red paintwork.
Ferrari collectors will get a rare opportunity to buy a low mileage Ferrari 512 ‘Wide Body’ as it heads to auction next month.
The car was commissioned in 1977 as one of 101 UK-supplied right hand drive examples, and auctioneers predict it could sell for £170,000.
In those 48 years, it has covered less than 6,000 miles, and has had just one owner from new, according to auction house H&H Classics.
The exterior features wider wheels, reshaped bodywork and is finished off in Rosso Chiaro Red paintwork.
Inside, there is a black leather interior, red carpets and features a five-speed manual gearbox.
John Markey, specialist at H&H Classics, said: “This Ferrari ‘Wide Body’ was commissioned by a serial Ferrari owner and while other Ferrari’s came and went, and not to mention other high-performance machines, this Prancing Horse always remained in his collection as a firm favourite.”
He added: “This ‘Wide Body’ enjoys a host of bespoke cosmetic and mechanical enhancements and has been in ownership of the Morello family from new. It is a unique BB and has ultra-low mileage, making it worthy of close inspection.”
The auction of the car will commence on April 9 at the Imperial War Museum, Cambridgeshire. Prices are expected to fetch between £150,000 and £170,000.