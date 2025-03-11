Overfinch takes the Range Rover to a new level with the Velocity Edition

Overfinch has revealed that it has given the latest Range Rover a new makeover with the Velocity Edition.

Overfinch are a customising tuning brand, which specialises in making bespoke and performance-focused Range Rovers.

Carbon fibre is featured on the bonnet, side skirts and front splitter. (Overfinch)

The Overfinch Velocity Edition features a wider body than the standard car, as well as 24-inch alloy wheels. There is carbon fibre on the bonnet, side skirts and front splitter as well as self-levelling centre caps on the wheels.

At the back, there is ‘Overfinch’ lettering engraved into the rear light bar, a spoiler, rear diffuser and an upgraded sports exhaust system, too.

The interior is finished off in Arancia Orange leather upholstery. (Overfinch)

Inside, the steering wheel, gear shift lever and dashboard are finished off in Arancia Orange leather. The seats are a bespoke design and include ‘Overfinch’ embossed on them as well.

Under the bonnet, there is the same 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 as in the standard Range Rover, but Overfinch has increased the power from 523bhp to 612bhp and 750Nm to 890Nm of torque.

The Overfinch Velocity Edition can be ordered as a bespoke car or can be retrofitted to any Range Rover Autobiography or SV model, although prices are yet to be confirmed. The standard car is priced from £104,025, but it’s expected the Velocity Edition will carry a larger premium.