Morgan’s Supersport arrives as brand’s new flagship

Morgan’s new Supersport has been revealed as the Malvern firm’s latest range-topper.

Priced at £85,000 and available to order now, the new Supersport effectively acts as a replacement for the previous Plus Six flagship.

Underpinned by a new CXV aluminium platform, the Supersport gets Morgan’s classic exterior design but utilises a lot of the latest technology. It also features an interchangeable lightweight carbon composite hard top and a folding mohair soft top, allowing owners to switch between configurations depending on the conditions.

A BMW -sourced 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine in under the bonnet

The Supersport is also the first Morgan vehicle to feature a boot in ‘more than a decade’, which is operated via the key and opens to provide additional storage for the removable side screens or luggage. The exterior, meanwhile, is made from handcrafted panels formed over a traditional ash frame. Some 60 per cent of the aluminium used for the chassis and body of the Superport comes from recycled materials, too.

Powering the Supersport is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder BMW-sourced engine producing 335bhp and hooked up to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It’s the same powerplant which saw use in the Plus Six and has the same amount of power as before, too. Morgan has revised the car’s steering system, however, to increase feedback overall. In fact, there has been a 13 per cent increase in steering speed over the outgoing model which should give the Supersport a keener response in the bends.

Inside, there’s more smartphone connectivity than before

The Supersport is also available with an optional Dynamic Handling Pack which includes adjustable front and rear dampers alongside revised valving and spring rates. A limited slip differential is also available as an option. All cars ride on 18-inch lightweight forged aluminium as standard, though these can be upgraded to 19-inch versions as an extra.

Inside, the Supersport features a new Sennheiser audio system alongside full smartphone connectivity and hands-free calling while a wireless charging tray allows occupants to top up their devices without the need to connect a cable.