Bentley’s model line-up receives new personalisation options

Bentley has announced that the Continental GT, Bentayga and Flying Spur can now be specified with new personalisation options.

That’s thanks to Mulliner – Bentley’s coachbuilding division – which creates bespoke vehicles and accessories for the firm’s model range.

The Continental GT coupe and convertible get the option of pinstripes to their body kits, door mirrors and wheel designs. The leather interior, meanwhile, can be specified in any colour the customer wants. Bentley says that there are ‘46 billion standard’ ways to configure a Continental GT.

The Bentayga SUV can have pinstripes on the door mirror caps. (Bentley)

The Bentayga SUV features more pinstripe detailing, which can be found on the door mirror caps and alloy wheels. Plus, the painted brake callipers are available in a choice of three colours over the standard black finish.

The Flying Spur gets pinstripe detailing on the lower half of the bodywork, and Mulliner offers the car with a carbon fibre body kit.

David Parker, chief commercial at Mulliner, said: “Our team of designers, engineers and artisans aim to ensure that each customer’s tastes and personality can be expressed, whether by exclusive paint and hide colours, materials and bespoke features. The only limits are those of the imagination.”

The alloy wheel rims can have pinstripes on them, too. (Bentley)

Bentley has not revealed how much these personalisation extras will cost at this stage. However, prices start at £236,655 for the Continental GT, £169,275 for the Bentayga and £226,500 for the Flying Spur.