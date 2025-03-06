UK Drive: The Hyundai Bayon is a plain and simple crossover

What is it?

(Hyundai)

Small crossovers are very popular in the car market, with more manufacturers jumping onto the bandwagon.

Back in 2021, Hyundai launched the Bayon, a rival to the Ford Puma and Seat Arona. However, it never really got that much attention and was somewhat forgotten about in this highly competitive sector.

It’s based on the firm’s smaller i20 supermini and features a taller body style and more interior space to make it more attractive for families.

A recent facelift has tweaked the car’s overall design to keep it in line with its European competition.

What’s new?

(Hyundai)

The Bayon now features a redesigned front end with a new LED light bar at the front. There are some fresh alloy wheel designs and the interior has had some choice updates. But, apart from that, everything remains the same as before.

Its powertrains, trim levels and prices carry over from the outgoing car and there is a choice of manual and automatic transmissions available.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Hyundai)

Under the bonnet, there is just one option, which is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol.

In terms of power, it produces 99bhp and 172Nm of torque, which helps the Bayon to dispatch 0-60mph in 11.1 seconds and a top speed of 111mph.

The engine boasts 48V mild-hybrid technology to help boost its economy and reduce its emissions which are a claimed 50.4mpg and 126g/km of CO2 respectively.

What’s it like to drive?

(Hyundai)

Behind the wheel, the Bayon drives just like an i20. The steering is neat and precise, with little body roll around the corners, and all the controls, such as the clutch, gearbox and pedals, are light and easy to use.

The suspension does a good job of absorbing lumps and bumps in the road and visibility is excellent due to the large side windows.

However, the Bayon isn’t a fun car to drive, with the engine lacking any low-down grunt, making it feel sluggish. Also, the car is noisy on the motorway with a lot of wind and road noise entering the cabin, and the driver safety features are overly assisted, with the car constantly beeping at you.

How does it look?

(Hyundai)

The Bayon’s exterior design is rather plain and simple on the eye. At the front, there is a single LED light bar and a new honeycomb-effect front grille.

The side profile features plastic wheel arch mouldings and a lot of curves and creases alongside a rather thick C-pillar, though the roof bars give it that distinctive crossover look.

At the back, the boot lid has a kick-up design with a full-width reflector, and there are high positioned tail lights.

Our test car livens the design up with chrome detailing around the window seals and its Mangrove Green Pearl paint gives a nice splash of colour.

What’s it like inside?

(Hyundai)

Inside, the Bayon is just like an i20, using the same dashboard design and switchgear.

Ergonomically, there are physical buttons for climate control, and the infotainment screen is simple to use on the move.

There is a decent array of storage features such as a large glove box, two cup holders and average-sized front door bins.

However, the interior doesn’t feel as high quality as its European rivals, with hard plastics used throughout.

Space in the back represents a compromise, too. Average-sized adults will find their heads touching the roof despite the car’s taller roofline. But, at least there is sufficient legroom for rear occupants.

The boot space is decent at 411 litres, or 1,205 litres with the rear seats folded. And there is a handy underfloor storage area that boosts its practicality further. The parcel shelf can be stowed neatly in the boot thanks to a handy runner it can sit in, so you don’t need to leave it at home when it’s not in place.

What’s the spec like?

(Hyundai)

The Bayon range consists of just three different trim levels – Advance, Premium and Ultimate.

Entry-level Advance models are priced from £22,905 and feature LED headlights, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Our test car is the flagship Ultimate, coming in at £25,705. It boasts a glass tilt and slide sunroof, a Bose premium audio system and keyless entry with push button start.

The Bayon represents great value for money compared to its rivals, such as the Ford Puma, which is less equipped and starts at a higher £26,350.

Verdict

The Bayon is one of those cars that gets overlooked in the crossover segment.

The recent update hasn’t done enough for it to stand out against its competition with the car suffering from a rather bland image. Its driving experience is forgettable, and the whole package is uninspiring.

Compact crossovers are one of the toughest segments when it comes to offering a decent driving experience and unfortunately, the Bayon just doesn’t live up to the expectation from behind the wheel.

However, its excellent levels of standard equipment, decent boot space and efficient powertrain make the Bayon a worthy contender if you want a sensible and sturdy crossover for you and your family.