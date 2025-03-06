First Drive: The new Audi Q5 is a premium and efficient SUV

What is it?

The Q5 is one of Audi’s best-selling models. (Audi)

Premium SUVs mean big business for car manufacturers, and Audi produces some of the very best.

Back in 2008, the firm launched its Q5 SUV, with this opening model selling a total of 1.6 million units worldwide during its time on the market – making it one of Audi’s best-selling models. Needless to say, the Q5 has remained an important model for the brand ever since.

However, fast forward nearly two decades and the Q5 is now moving into its third-generation and will be competing with the Mercedes GLC and BMW X3.

What’s new?

The Q5 is now in its third generation. (Audi)

Everything on this latest model is new, with a redesigned exterior and interior as well as mechanical changes.

All the engines now come with mild-hybrid technology, which boasts the car’s efficiency, and the interior quality has been upgraded with higher levels of standard equipment.

Also, mid-spec cars and above get Audi’s rear seat bench plus – allowing the rear seats to slide back and forth to create more boot space or increase legroom.

A performance-focused SQ5 variant is on offer with a larger petrol engine and standard adaptive air suspension.

What’s under the bonnet?

There is a choice of petrol and diesel engines. (Audi)

From launch, the Q5 will be available with a choice of three engines.

We’ve been driving the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel unit that produces 201bhp and 400Nm of torque. The car accelerates from 0-60mph in 7.2 seconds and will reach a top speed of 140mph.

Other engines include a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 201bhp and a beefier 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol found in the SQ5 variant.

All versions of the Q5 come with the firm’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system and feature a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Later down the line, you will be able to get the car with a choice of two 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid powertrains.

What’s it like to drive?

The Q5 feels at home on a motorway because of its smooth and quiet characteristics. Its refinement is excellent, with very little wind and road noise entering the cabin at speeds, and the ride is composed. The suspension does a great job of soaking up the lumps and bumps.

In town, the mild-hybrid system uses electric power at coasting speeds to help lower the car’s emissions and improve its economy – with the engine kicking in when the accelerator is pressed more keenly. The steering is light and the turning circle is tight, making this SUV easy to drive around urban areas.

However, you can’t describe the Q5 as a fun car to drive, and that’s because of its numb steering and rather anonymous character. In addition, the standard automatic gearbox is rather hesitant under acceleration, and our car’s diesel engine isn’t brimming with performance, either.

How does it look?

The new model looks similar to the outgoing car. (Audi)

Audi tends to update its cars with subtle changes and this new Q5 is no different.

At the front, the car features the firm’s single-frame front grille and headlights that feature 15 segments to alter their brightness.

Our test car sits on 20-inch alloy wheels, but you can choose larger 21-inch designs to make the appearance bolder.

Meanwhile, at the back, there is a full-length light bar that incorporates Audi’s digital OLED lighting technology and the rear bumper includes a honeycomb mesh grille.

What’s it like inside?

The interior features lots of soft touch materials. (Audi)

The interior features an excellent array of plush-feeling materials with soft-touch plastics.

Its design is minimalist, with an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit and a 14.5-inch infotainment screen.

Our test car comes fitted with an additional 10.9-inch passenger screen, which will be a standard feature on the flagship trim level in the UK. It allows the front passenger to use the infotainment system without disturbing the driver.

Storage space is good with a large glove box, two cup holders, and a cubby hole under the centre armrest. Deep front door bins help boost practicality further

Step into the back and the space gets better with acres of head and legroom for even six-foot adults. However, the large transmission tunnel does eat into the middle passenger’s foot room, making it not as comfortable to fit three abreast.

Boot space stands at 520 litres or 1,473 litres with the rear seats folded. Plus, the rear seats can slide forward or backwards to increase rear leg room or boot capacity further.

What’s the spec like?

There are three trim levels from launch. (Audi)

Here in the UK, the Q5 will be available with a choice of three different trim levels – Sport, S Line and Edition One.

Prices kick off at £49,980 for the entry-level Sport, which includes electrically adjustable front seats, 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control and a 10-speaker sound system.

Our test car is the predicted best-seller, the S-Line – which is priced from £52,580. It boasts sports suspension, privacy glass and S Line exterior styling.

The top-of-the-line Edition One is priced from £56,780. Its equipment extends to 21-inch alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights and red brake calipers.

Verdict

Audi’s Q5 is not the most exciting car in the world, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a good one.

The driving experience is anonymous, and its exterior design is relatively sober. However, its excellent levels of refinement, equipment and mild-hybrid engine technology make this new iteration a much more competent car compared to the vehicle it replaces – which makes the new Q5 a serious competitor in the premium SUV market.