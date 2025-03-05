These were the best-selling cars in February

February’s best-selling cars have been revealed with hatchbacks and SUVs being the most popular choices.

Last month saw a one per cent decline in the new car market, while electric vehicle registrations are up by 41.7 per cent, now taking a 25.3 per cent market share, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Petrol-powered vehicles are still the most popular among buyers at 39,865 registrations in February, while EVs are in second place with 21,244 units.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 best-selling cars for February.

Mini Cooper – 2,074



The Mini is a fun and funky little car. (Mini)

The Mini Cooper has secured top place for the UK’s best-selling car.

It’s good to drive, has a cheeky character, and comes with a unique interior made from recycled materials.

There is a choice of petrol and electric powertrains, as well as three-door and five-door layouts. You can now have the Cooper as a two-door Convertible, too.

All Mini Coopers come with an automatic gearbox as standard, and there is a wide array of specifications to help make your car stand out from the crowd.

Tesla Model 3 – 1,990

The Model 3 is one of the world’s best-selling EVs. (Tesla)

One of the world’s most popular EVs is also the UK’s favourite electric car right now.

The Tesla Model 3 has recently been updated with a new exterior design and improved cabin layout.

It’s very practical, with a large boot capacity and spacious interior, making the car easier to live with on a day-to-day basis.

There is a Long Range model that Tesla claims can drive up to 390 miles on a single charge, making the car easier to use over long distances.

Tesla Model Y – 1,861



The update Model Y features a new front end. (Tesla)

Another Tesla that makes a podium finish is the larger Model Y, which is also one of the world’s most popular EVs.

The car has just been given an extensive makeover with a new front and rear end, as well as an updated interior.

The Model Y is very practical with a large boot area and lots of interior space – making it an ideal family car.

Tesla claims that the Model Y can travel up to 340 miles on a single charge with the Long Range version, too.

Volkswagen Golf – 1,688



The Golf is the bench setter when it comes to small family hatchbacks. (Volkswagen)

The Volkswagen Golf is a safe and sensible offering in the world of small family hatchbacks.

It has a smart exterior design, high-quality-feeling interior, and a great range of different petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The car is practical, with lots of interior space while a more versatile estate model is also available.

The performance driver doesn’t go without either, with the choice of a sporty GTI and R model to complete the Golf’s extensive range of offerings.

Volkswagen Tiguan – 1,635



The Tiguan is efficient and easy to live with. (Volkswagen)

Another Volkswagen to make the list is the Golf’s larger brother, the Tiguan.

It’s practical, with lots of interior space and a decent-sized boot.

There is a range of petrol and diesel power plants, and you can get the car with the option of a plug-in hybrid variant.

The Tiguan is safe, refined and has a plush-feeling interior, along with a lot of interior cubby holes to make it an ideal family car.

Nissan Juke – 1,623



The Juke is the trailblazer for the small crossover segment. (Nissan)

The trailblazer of the crossover segment, the Nissan Juke, has been one of Britain’s favourite cars ever since it was launched back in 2010.

Now in its second generation, the Juke comes with a bold exterior design and funky interior, giving it a unique character.

The latest model has been given a recent facelift, with some new exterior paint finishes and an updated infotainment screen. Also, a choice of petrol and hybrid powertrains is available to give the buyer more choice.

Nissan Qashqai – 1,527



The Qashqai has recently been facelifted. (Nissan)

The Nissan Qashqai is built in Britain and is one of the nation’s favourites, too.

This small SUV comes with a choice of petrol or hybrid power and there are loads of handy storage options inside the cabin to help keep things as tidy as possible.

To drive, the Qashqai is comfortable and smooth and returns excellent MPG, which allows the car to be a lot cheaper to run than you might think.

Kia Sportage – 1,516



Kia’s Sportage is an ideal choice for families. (Kia)

One of Britain’s best-sellers is the Kia Sportage, which comes with a variety of different powertrains.

It’s available with petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, giving the buyer plenty of choice.

It looks good, comes with lots of standard equipment and its quality throughout is excellent, putting it on par with its German competitors.

All Sportage models come with Kia’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty, too, giving the buyer peace of mind.

Volvo XC40 – 1,485



The XC40 is a comfortable and practical SUV. (Volvo)

One of Volvo’s most popular models is also one of the firm’s smallest cars with the XC40.

It may have been around since 2018, but that hasn’t stopped people from wanting this very likeable Swedish SUV.

Its interior feels very upmarket with lots of soft-touch materials scattered about the place, and there’s a sharp central infotainment screen, too.

It isn’t the sharpest to drive, but the XC40 focuses more on comfort and safety, which makes it a very tempting family car.

Ford Puma – 1,466



The Puma is great fun to drive. (Ford)

Ford’s baby Puma shares its chassis and underpinnings with the much loved – and now departed – Fiesta.

You can get it with a choice of petrol engines, and later this year, Ford will offer the car with an electric variant called the Puma Gen-E.

Out on the road, the Puma handles well with very little body roll around the corners. It’s also economical and returns good MPG. All models are well equipped and there is a sportier ST model sitting at the top of the model line-up for the driving enthusiasts as well.