The new Audi A6 Avant will come with petrol or diesel power

Audi has revealed its latest estate model with the A6 Avant.

It will come with a choice of one petrol and one diesel engine though both will get efficiency-boosting mild-hybrid assistance.

Each engine is two litres in capacity, and the pair share the same power outputs of 201bhp, too. However, the petrol is front-wheel-drive while the diesel uses Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. They both feature Audi’s mild-hybrid plus technology too, which allows the car to run purely on electric power when travelling at slower speeds.

Its exterior design carries over with other Audi models with its slim front headlights, flush door handles, swooping roofline and LED rear light bar.

Its interior features a 14.5-inch infotainment screen and an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit. (Audi)

Inside, the car features an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit and a 14.5-inch infotainment screen while Audi’s 10.9-inch passenger display screen is also equipped on top-spec versions. It allows the front seat passenger to stream videos and search the navigation screen while on the move.

Gernot Dollner, Audi’s CEO, said: “We are writing the next chapter in our Avant history: The new A6 unites an elegant and dynamic design with exceptional aerodynamics. Efficient yet high-performance drive systems and cutting-edge suspension technology combine sportiness with a high level of comfort, making traveling in the A6 a first class experience.”

The A6 Avant comes in three trim levels, with the entry-level Sport featuring 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and adaptive cruise control. The S Line boasts privacy glass and sports suspensions, and the flagship Edition One comes with red brake calipers, 20-inch alloy wheels and black roof rails.

Prices start at £52,510 and rise to £64,480, while order books open on April 1 prior to commencing in June of this year.