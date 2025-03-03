These are the best crossovers on sale today

Crossovers offer practical interiors with higher driving positions and lower running costs than your traditional SUV.

They have become one of the most popular choices of car here in the UK, with more and more car manufacturers jumping onto the crossover bandwagon. With so many on sale today, choosing one can be tricky, which is why we’ve picked out some of the very best to consider today.

Skoda Karoq

The Karoq is a sensible and practical choice for families. (Skoda)

It may have been around for seven years, but Skoda’s Karoq is one of the most sensible and practical crossovers on sale today.

To drive, it’s comfortable and refined, which makes it ideal for those longer journeys.

It comes with a range of petrol and diesel powertrains and it’s available with four-wheel-drive, which can help to make the Karoq a little better in poor conditions.

The Karoq’s practical nature is found throughout its cabin with three individual chairs in the second row which can be removed completely to create a cavernous loading area. There are lots of storage areas included throughout the interior and the car has some handy devices such as a parking ticket holder on the windscreen, an ice scraper in the fuel filler door and a secret compartment under the front passenger seat. They’re all part of Skoda ‘Simply Clever’ range of features.

Volvo EX30

The EX30 comes with a choice of two battery packs. (Volvo)

The EX30 is Volvo’s smallest crossover and comes with pure electric power.

Its cabin focuses on sustainability, with lots of recycled materials used throughout the interior. But, in classic Volvo fashion, everything feels sturdy and well-made.

Powering the EX30, there is a choice of two battery packs, including a 49kWh or a larger 64kWh version. Volvo claims the former can achieve up to 209 miles on a single charge, and the latter can travel 298 miles.

The larger battery pack can be charged at speeds of up to 153kW from a DC charger, which means a 20 to 80 per cent top-up could take less than 30 minutes.

Hyundai Kona



The Kona is good to drive and has a stylish exterior design. (Hyundai)

The Kona is one of Hyundai’s best models and comes with a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains.

Now, the car is into its second generation and comes with a revised exterior design with new interior technology, boosting its appeal.

Out on the road, the car is good to drive, with nice and direct steering while being frugal and refined.

It’s practical, features decent interior space and has lots of storage areas such as a large glove box and deep front door bins.

The hybrid model is the best blend of price, driveability and looks. Meanwhile, the electric model comes with a choice of two battery packs; a smaller 48.4kWh with a claimed 234 miles of range or a larger 65kWh unit that can travel up to 319 miles.

Toyota CH-R

The CH-R comes with a choice of regular hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains. (Toyota)

Toyota’s CH-R is one of the best hybrid crossovers on the market today, as it offers a sporty driving experience while offering a claimed 69mpg combined.

The latest model is better looking than its predecessor with its hidden rear door handles and flush front handles, while the GR Sport model has enhanced exterior and interior styling to make it stand out even more.

A plug-in hybrid model is available, which comes equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and 13.6kWh battery pack – which Toyota claims can take the car up to 41 miles on electric power alone.

The CH-R comes with a standard three-year warranty that can be extended using Toyota’s Relax Scheme, which can boost the warranty to 10 years or 100,000 miles if you get your car serviced at a franchised Toyota dealer.

Lexus LBX



The LBX is Lexus’ smallest model. (Lexus)

A smaller crossover on this list is Lexus’ baby LBX which comes as standard as a hybrid.

Underneath its skin, you’ll find the same chassis and underpinnings as its cheaper twin, the Toyota Yaris Cross.

The LBX is good to drive, comes fully kitted out with toys and is frugal, cheap to run and has a quality-feeling interior.

It may not be the most practical car in its class, but its good looks, solid build quality and refined driving experience make it a worthy contender if you’re looking for a sensible and premium small crossover.