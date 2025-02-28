Kia reveals further details about the PV5 electric van

Kia has revealed further details about the upcoming PV5 electric van, which is set to become the Korean brand’s first ever commercial vehicle.

The model will be available with a choice of three different body styles: Passenger, Chassis Cab and Cargo.

Under the bonnet, there will be a choice of three battery packs including a 51.5kWh, 71.2kWh or 43.3kWh, specifically for the Cargo variant.

Kia claims that the 71.2kWh battery pack and electric motor version can achieve up to 248 miles on a single charge, with DC rapid charging taking the van from a 10 to 80 per cent top up in just 30 minutes. Electric ranges and charging times for the other battery packs have not been revealed at this stage.

Its interior features a seven-inch driver’s instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch infotainment screen. (Kia)

Inside, all PV5s come with a seven-inch driver’s instrument cluster, a 12.9-inch infotainment screen and a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function. This allows for an electronic device such as a microwave to be plugged in via the car’s battery.

Ho Sung Song, president and CEO of Kia, said: “Modern vehicles have become incredibly complex, but with the PV5, Kia has united multiple cutting-edge technologies toward the goal of simplifying users’ mobility experiences. This removes complexity from their personal transport needs and frees them to focus on the pursuit of their ambitions and fulfilment of their passions.”

Prices for the PV5 are yet to be revealed, but the van will go on sale in the second half of this year with further details to follow.