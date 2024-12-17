New technology by Genesis will make de-icing frozen windscreens a thing of the past

Genesis is developing new heated windscreen technology to make those cold and early starts a lot easier.

The firm claims that this new technology will enable those frosty mornings to be safer and more convenient with a 100 per cent frozen windscreen cleared within five minutes – three times faster than traditional systems in freezing temperatures.

Genesis is using metal-coated heated glass, which comes with a 48-volt system – a world first. The system uses the car’s 800-volt on-board electrical system, which then passes through the 20-layer thick windscreen, and heats it up in a matter of minutes.

The firm has tested the technology on its GV60 and GV70 electric models. (Genesis)

What makes this technology so effective is that metal-coated heated glass consumes 10 per cent less power compared to a traditional air-conditioning unit and helps preserve key components of EVs such as the battery and electric motors.

Genesis has tested the technology on its GV70 and GV60 electric models in temperatures dropping to -18°C and their windscreens are being completely cleared within five minutes.

The technology in the glass also features a solar reflection function, which blocks at least 60 per cent of solar energy – which allows the cabin temperature to stay cooler by 2 to 3°C in the summer months. Not only does this technology allow for greater convenience during cooler and warmer times of the year, but it also helps improve EV driving ranges, too.

In comparison, a traditional 13.5-volt power system was said to take over 15 minutes to clear the screen.

Genesis has yet to confirm when this technology could appear on its production models, though its parent company Hyundai Motor Group has already filed patents for the system as a way of preparing it for wide-scale use.