The new Mazda CX-80 and Subaru Forester score maximum five-stars in latest Euro NCAP crash tests

The results of the latest Euro NCAP have been revealed, showing a wave of five-star-ratings and a couple of surprising four-stars.

The Mazda CX-80 and Subaru Forester have both been awarded the maximum five-star score from Euro NCAP. The Japanese SUVs were praised for their standard safety systems and excellent performance with autonomous emergency braking as well as both cars’ passenger compartment remaining stable in a head-on collision.

Other cars to receive five-stars were Porsche’s new electric Macan, Audi’s A5 and Hyundai’s Santa Fe – when opted with the SmartSense safety pack.

The R5 and Alpine A290 fell behind on their performance in the adult occupant crash tests. (Renault)

However, the Renault 5 alongside its performance twin, the Alpine A290, both scored a four-star rating with both cars let down by their performance in the adult occupant crash tests.

Additionally, the MG ZS Hybrid also scored four-stars and was let down when it came to the ‘stiff’ front windscreen pillars. Judges also criticised the car’s lack of pedestrian protection at the rear of the vehicle.

Dr.Michiel Van Ratingen, secretary general at Euro NCAP, said: “As we close 2024 with this final set of safety ratings, these results highlight considerable progress across all vehicle classes, even as industry faces significant challenges. Despite these pressures, many manufacturers remain steadfast in their commitment to improving road safety, integrated advanced technologies, and prioritising the protection of all road users. Euro NCAP continues to support and guide these efforts, as we look forward to seeing how the industry tackles the challenges of 2025, driving innovation and raising safety standards worldwide.”