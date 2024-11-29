Lotus revises its Emira line-up

Lotus has revealed updates to one of its last combustion-powered models, with its Emira sports car.

The Emira first went on sale back in 2022 and rivals cars like the Alpine A110 and Porsche Cayman.

Now, for 2025, Lotus has decided to give the range of its sports car a refresh and has ditched the First Edition trims and moved to a more conventional, Turbo, Turbo SE and V6.

The Emira Turbo features the four-cylinder turbocharged 360bhp engine and eight-speed DCT gearbox. Standard features include 20-inch 10-spoke lightweight alloy wheels, ‘Emira Turbo’ badging, black brake callipers, black leather interior and 12-way electric seats.

The range now consists of Turbo, Turbo SE and V6. (Lotus)

The Turbo SE has increased power, and now packs 400bhp and an extra 50Nm of torque at 430Nm. This model also comes with the Lotus Driver’s Pack as standard which includes sports suspension, uprated cross drilled ventilated, two-piece brake discs with six-piston calipers as well as launch control.

The V6 models come with a limited-slip differential on the manual versions as well as Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tyres.

Newly appointed president and CEO of Lotus Cars, Dan Balmer, said: “We are thrilled to announce the addition of new variants to the award winning Emira, one of the most successful Lotus models to date. In 2025, the Emira range will extend to meet wider customer needs while retaining the brand’s DNA and driving dynamics Lotus is renowned for.”

Prices are yet to be revealed, but order books will open from the beginning of next year.