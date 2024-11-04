Mazda creates an MX-30 poppy art car for Race of Remembrance

Mazda UK has revealed a poppy liveried version of its MX-30 R-EV in celebration for this year’s tenth running of Mission Motorsports Race of Remembrance.

The race takes place at the famous Anglesey circuit in North Wales. There will be a total of 57 teams competing over a 12 hour stint which begins at 3pm on Saturday and runs until 10pm. Racing then resumes at 9am the following morning before the circuit stops at 11am to mark a one minute silence – after which the race resumes for the final stint.

Mazda has been supporting the charity Mission Motorsport ever since it was founded in 2012. This MX-30 art car is the second model in the Japanese firm’s line-up to feature such an important livery. The first was a fourth-generation MX-5 that competed in the Race of Remembrance back in 2015. This MX-30 will lead the pack as this year’s course car for the race.

The MX-30 is the second Mazda to receive the poppy livery treatment. (Mazda)

The car features a giant poppy on the bonnet, while down the side profile and around the back, the car is engulfed in a giant poppy field with a sunrise, blue sky and green hills in the background.

Jeremy Thompson, managing director of Mazda UK, said: “The poignant and stunning livery of this Mission Motorsport poppy car is a sobering reminder of the sacrifices and bravery of our service personnel and their families. I’m delighted that once again Mazda can play a small part in assisting Mission Motorsport to honour this with the Race of Remembrance and their fantastic ongoing work with service veterans. It will be great to see the Mazda MX-30 R-EV on track as the course car at this unique motorsport event.”

Mission Motorsports Race of Remembrance takes place this weekend from Saturday November 9 to November 10.