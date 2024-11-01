Ford Capri’s design similarity to rivals ‘driven by function and aerodynamics’ says chief designer

When Ford took the covers off its latest electric Capri, it sparked controversy through its use of a classic nameplate which has remained well thought-of among motoring enthusiasts since the original car’s introduction in the late 1960s.

SUVs are now one of the most profitable sectors in the automotive industry, and Ford is focusing on bringing back some of its iconic names and modernising them into the electrified era.

Its design is new with a coupe-esque rear end and blacked-out A-pillars. It rivals cars such as the Swedish Polestar 2 EV, which also has a similar rakish back-end and is an electric SUV.

But, with more and more SUVs dominating the new car market, is it a case that car designers are finding it harder to make their cars stand out from an already overcrowded market?

The Capri badge was last seen on a Ford in 1987. (Ford)

The PA news agency sat down with Murat Gueler, chief designer of the new Ford Capri about the car, he said: “Every designer wants to make something special, with this Polestar connection I think it mainly comes from the fact that it has a black A-pillar like the Polestar and we have this little bustle back at the rear that might remind certain people.’

“But, when we were designing it we didn’t have the Polestar in mind. Basically, it was all functional, for example the bustle back design of the Capri resulted purely from aerodynamic requirements and the black A-pillar design complements the graphics of this C-shape really nicely.

“These two things, I can understand why people can see these similarities, but at the same time in terms of proportions it’s a very different vehicle. For example, there is almost a 10cm difference in the roof height, and the Polestar is a very compressed package whereas our car is a lot bigger and higher. If there are any similarities, they are driven by function and aerodynamics.”

The new Capri sits on the same Volkswagen MEB platform as the Ford Explorer and features a variety of different battery packs including 77kWh or 79kWh units. Next year, there will be an entry-level 52kWh that joins the range as well.

Prices start at £42,075 for the base model and rise to £46,175 for the top-of-the-line version.