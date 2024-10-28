New Abarth 600e goes on sale priced from £36,975

Abarth has announced prices and specifications for its upcoming 600e.

There will be two versions on offer, 600e and Scorpionissma. Both come with the same 54kWh battery pack. The former, however, gets an electric motor that produces a total power output of 235bhp and 345Nm of torque – while 0-60mph is dispatched in six seconds. The latter comes with a more powerful electric motor that produces 277bhp, but torque figures are the same as the standard car, while its 0-60mph is reduced to 5.7 seconds. Both cars have a top speed of 124mph.

In terms of range, both versions can do a claimed 207 miles between charge-ups, although Abarth hasn’t revealed charging speeds and compatibility at this stage.

The exterior includes 20-inch alloy wheels and lowered sports suspension. (Abarth)

The exterior design utilises models from the past with the squared-off front radiator grille design taken from the old 850 TC. Also, at the front, the ‘shark nose’ improves aerodynamics and the suspension has been lowered by 30mm at the front and 25mm at the back to improve cornering and give the whole car a lower centre of gravity.

The rear features a roof spoiler and squared-off rear bumper which incorporates an engraved Abarth logo. There are 20-inch alloy wheels and Abarth graphics plastered down the side profile.

The Scorpionissima variant will be limited to just 1,949 units. (Abarth)

Inside, there is a sports steering wheel with leather and Alcantara inserts, plus a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. Also, there are aluminium pedals, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and Abarth kick plates. Meanwhile, the seats differ depending on which model you choose with the standard car featuring a Scorpionflage – a distinct seat pattern with the scorpion logo. But, the limited Scorpionissima gets sportier Sabelt seats with Alcantara and integrated headrests.

Prices start at £36,965 for the standard 600e and rise to £41,975 for the Scorpionissima version – which will be limited to just 1,949 units. Order books will open in mid-November.