Vauxhall Mokka receives an updated look and more sustainable materials

Vauxhall has given its smallest SUV – the Mokka – a few nips and tucks to keep it looking fresh.

This new car now features the firm’s black Vizor front end which has the headlights and Griffin badge integrated into the nose of the car while a redesigned bumper completes things. Also, in terms of sustainability, Vauxhall has removed all the chrome trim from the outgoing car to keep up with its ‘Greenovation’ strategy which is driving the firm to go carbon neutral by 2038.

All of the Mokka’s fabrics are made from recycled materials. (Vauxhall)

Inside, the sustainability theme continues with all the fabrics made from recycled materials, plus there is a new steering wheel, while the switches from the electric parking brake and driving modes are pinched from the new Grandland SUV. Also, there is a new 10-inch digital driver’s display and updated infotainment screen that uses ChatGPT..

In terms of powertrains, you’ll be able to get the new Mokka with a standard 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces a total of 138bhp and comes with a six-speed manual transmission. There will also be a 1.2-litre petrol hybrid with 48V technology and a total power output of 166bhp.

Additionally, there is an electric version with a 54kWh battery pack and electric motor pushing out 158bhp and 260Nm of torque. In terms of range, Vauxhall claims that the updated Mokka electric can do up to 250 miles between fill-ups, while 100kW rapid charging is compatible – taking the car from 0 to 80 per cent in half an hour.

The Mokka is available with three different powertrains. (Vauxhall)

James Taylor, managing director of Vauxhall UK, said: “Our new Vauxhall Mokka is bold, pure, and mistakable. A car full of character that stands out in the crowd. Its current popularity alongside Corsa Electric means Vauxhall is the leading brand for electric sales in the combined B-segment.

“We are committed to making electric mobility accessible to everyone, with a fully electric version of each model in our line-up set to be available by the end of the year.”

Furthermore, the new Mokka will be available with three trim levels, consisting of Design, GS and Ultimate – although specifications have not been revealed yet.

Vauxhall has not announced prices for the new Mokka, but it’s expected to cost around the same as the old car from £24,000 up to £35,000 for the electric version.