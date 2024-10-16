Which Chinese car manufacturers are making EVs?

The car industry is rapidly undergoing major changes – some of the biggest since the car was invented.

Now that electrification is the main talking point of any car manufacturer, the larger firms are in a race against time to bring out as many EVs as they can to avoid being hit with the ZEV mandate fines, which currently stand at £15,000 for every car that doesn’t meet legislation requirements.

In the last few years, we have seen a steady trickle of electric vehicles coming over from China, which have a lot more attractive and cheaper price tags than their European, Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

However, that trickle has now turned into a flood, and the amount of battery-powered vehicles coming over from China is now out of control. So, what choice is out there if you fancy going down the Chinese EV route? We’ve compiled a list of all the major car manufacturers selling electric vehicles in their range from China in the UK.

BYD



The Seal is BYD’s four-door saloon to rival the Tesla Model 3. (BYD)

The acronym stands for ‘Build Your Dreams’ and although that sounds like a slightly odd name, its cars are far from it.

Since the firm launched here in the UK just last year, its electric models consist of the Dolphin, Seal and Atto 3.

The Dolphin is a small affordable hatchback that rivals cars like the MG4 and Fiat 600e, while the Atto 3 is a small SUV that competes with the Hyundai Kona Kia Niro EV.

The flagship model in the range, the Seal, is a medium four-door saloon that focuses on some stiff opposition from BMW and its i4 and Tesla with its Model 3.

The firm has also just introduced its first plug-in hybrid model into the UK with the Seal-U DMi – a cheaper alternative to a Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tucson.

Furthermore, the firm plans to introduce more EVs into the future with a budget city car called the Seagull and the Sealion seven-seat coupe SUV.

GWM ORA



The ORA 03 is currently the only model that GWM sell in the UK. (GWM)

Even though the firm has only been in the UK since 2022, the company originally sold the Funky Cat, a compact urban hatchback EV to rival cars like the Volkswagen ID.3 and MG4. However, very shortly after the car’s release, the firm changed that car’s name to the more conventional ORA 3. It comes with a choice of two battery packs; a 48kWh pack or a larger 63kWh version with claimed ranges of 193 miles for the former and 260 miles for the latter.

Soon, GWM will launch its second model here in the UK, which will be badged the ORA 07, which is a four-door saloon that will rival cars like the BYD Seal and Tesla Model 3. It will feature an 83kWh battery pack that will give a claimed range of 322 miles, plus the car will come with two electric motors pumping out 402bhp and 680Nm of torque.

MG



The MG4 XPower is an electric hot hatch. (MG)

Once a landmark name in the British automotive industry, ever since the Chinese took ownership and brought the MG6 over to our shores in 2011, the brand has changed into something completely different.

It now offers a wide selection of different EVs to suit a variety of buyers including the MG4, which is a small compact electric vehicle that is also offered with a supercar-rivalling XPower version with 441bhp.

There’s also ZS EV which is a small crossover which stands at the more affordable spectrum of the EV market with the entry-level model starting at £28,495.

The MG5 is also one of the first electric cars to come as an estate showing that the once British brand is innovating the world of electrification.

Furthermore, the firm has just introduced the first two-seat open-top electric sports car to the market with the Cyberster. It’s available from £54,995 and there is a choice of single or dual motor versions with up to 500bhp – to prove that going electric doesn’t have to be boring.

Omoda



Omoda sells the 5 and E5 SUVs in the UK. (Omoda)

Omoda is a brand as fresh as they come with its first two models only being in showrooms for just under two months. The Omoda 5 and E5 are mid-size SUVs with the former being the petrol model and the latter being the EV version.

The E5 comes equipped with a 61kWh blade battery pack that offers a claimed 257 miles and has a charging speed of up to 80kWs. It’s out to rival other crossovers such as the Hyundai Kona Electric and BYD Atto 3.

Leapmotor



The T03 will be one of the cheapest EVs on sale. (Leapmotor)

Leapmotor is a start-up firm which has a key partnership with European carmaking giant Stellantis. The two companies are helping bring electric vehicles to the masses with its range of affordable EVs with the T03, B10 and C10.

The T03 is an urban city car that will be one of the cheapest electric vehicles on sale and will rival cars like the Dacia Spring. The B10 is a mid-size SUV that is said to cost less than £30,000 when it goes on sale in the UK next year while the C10 is the larger SUV in the range competing against cars such as the Toyota bZ4X and Skoda Enyaq – but it will still have a starting price at under £40,000.

Maxus

A relatively unheard-of car manufacturer in the UK, Maxus not only sells electric commercial vehicles but battery-powered passenger cars, too.

The cars that are on offer are the Mifa 7 and Mifa 9 which are both large, practical MPVs.

The former comes with seven seats and brings a claimed electric range of between 298 and 395 miles. Furthermore, prices start at around £39,000 and the car comes with only one battery pack – a 77kWh setup.

The Mifa 9 can also carry seven people but is more luxurious and has a dearer price tag of £65,290. Under its bonnet sits a larger 90kWh battery pack that’s good for a claimed range of 273 to 370 miles. Inside, there are individual seats which allows for greater room for passengers and makes the whole interior feel a lot more luxurious.