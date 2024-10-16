New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe starts from under £35,000

BMW has taken the covers off its second-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe.

The new car gains an additional 20mm in both its length and wheelbase while it stands 25mm taller than its predecessor. This growth spurt should help the 2 Series Gran Coupe to deliver more interior space than the car which came before it, though boot space remains the same at 430 litres for the all-wheel-drive model.

The mild-hybrid 220, however, suffers a space penalty with overall boot capacity dropping to 360 litres.

A choice of mild-hybrid and turbocharged engines are available. (BMW)

The exterior appearance is more modern with a front end taken from the recently updated 1 Series with new front headlight designs, a slimmer BMW front kidney grille and two arrow-shaped LED daytime running lights that are incorporated into the light units themselves.

At the back, there is a lower rear bumper finished off in gloss black and the tail lights also use similar design elements to the headlights with the LED two arrow-shaped theme. The body itself also features a swooping rear roofline to keep with the sporty coupe look, too.

From launch, there will be two powertrains on offer. The entry-level 1.5-litre three-cylinder 220 M Sport comes with 48v mild-hybrid technology and is front-wheel-drive. In terms of power, the engine produces 172bhp and 280Nm of torque, while 0-60mph is dispatched in 7.7 seconds and the car should run to a top speed of 143mph.

There is also an all-wheel-drive M235 xDrive model that comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that pumps out 304bhp and 400Nm of torque, while acceleration improves to 0-60mph in 4.7 seconds and the car runs out of puff at 155mph.

BMW has remove physical buttons for the climate control. (BMW)

Inside, all cars come with the firm’s latest curved 10.25-inch information display and 10.7-inch control display, with many of the 2 Series Gran Coupe’s physical controls removed to give a cleaner look and feel overall. Meanwhile, sports seats come as standard.

Prices start at £34,915 for the basic 1.5-litre 220 and rise to £44,435 for the all-wheel-drive M235. Order books are open from today and customers will take delivery of their cars commencing from March 2025.