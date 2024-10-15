Hyundai reveals a more rugged version of the Inster with the Cross

Hyundai has revealed a more rugged off-road version of its baby EV – the Inster Cross.

The standard car hasn’t even gone on sale yet, but Hyundai has added more choice to the range with this Cross version.

On the exterior, the car features wide and angular front and rear bumpers with black cladding. Also, there are side rocker panels, front and rear skid plates and 17-inch alloy wheels. Furthermore, the Cross comes as standard with roof racks and there is a special paint option of Amazonas green matte.

A combination of grey cloth and lime yellow accents are found throughout the cabin. (Hyundai)

Inside, the rough and ready theme continues with grey cloth and lime yellow accents and the colour combination also finds its way onto the dashboard.

Hyundai hasn’t yet revealed whether the Cross will be available with its smaller 42kWh battery pack, but it will come with the long range 49kWh drivetrain that offers up to a claimed 223 miles between trips to the plug. Due to DC rapid charging coming as standard, the car can be filled up from 10 to 80 per cent in half an hour.

Production of the Cross starts later this year. (Hyundai)

Finally, its practical nature still remains, with flat folding seats, which feature a 50:50 split function – and they slide and recline like they do on the standard car.

Prices have not been revealed yet, but production will start later this year with deliveries expected to commence at the beginning of 2025.