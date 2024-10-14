Citroen’s new C5 Aircross Concept shows dramatic transformation for mid-size SUV

Citroen has unveiled a striking new take on its C5 Aircross mid-size SUV.

Revealed at this week’s Paris Motor Show, the new C5 Aircross Concept is designed to showcase what the upcoming production vehicle could look like and follows on from the unveil of the new C3 Aircross last summer.

Even the rear lights have been aerodynamically styled

Underpinned by the Stellantis STLA medium platform – which is also used on cars like the Peugeot 3008 – the upcoming C5 Aircross will be available with a number of powertrain options, including petrol, hybrid and electric.

It comes in 15mm longer than the outgoing C5 Aircross and receives a wider track for more road presence, too. As we’ve seen on other recent Citroen models, the new C5 Aircross gets a distinctive light setup with a new three-point lighting system being fitted to the front of the car.

There are also Citroen’s ‘Light Wings’ which include flush-mounted rear lights, which help to boost aerodynamic efficiency. They incorporate a hollowed-out section, too, with protruding fins. An extended overhang section helps the C5 Aircross to cut through the air more effectively, too.

Citroen hasn’t released any further details surrounding the interior of the C5 Aircross but has said that it will feature many ‘innovations’ with the whole cabin of the car taking on the look and feel of a lounge. The French firm has said, however, that there will be space for five people inside. Further details – including pricing and specifications – will no doubt arrive later in the year, too.