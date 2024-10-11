BMW’s new C400 GT and C400 X bring a premium feel to the scooter segment

BMW has added to the mid-size scooter segment with two new upmarket entries – the C400 GT and C400 X.

Both get a single-cylinder engine with 34bhp and 35Nm of torque linked via a CVT automatic transmission to help deliver accessible performance with low running costs. You’ll find BMW’s ABS Pro system on both bikes as standard, too, which brings assisted braking at a lean angle to make the riding experience even safer.

All versions get a smooth single-cylinder engine

Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) is linked to the ABS Pro system to help keep braking stable and controlled and can help prevent the bike from raising up during sudden braking.

With a 6.5-inch TFT display the rider will find all key information and can be linked with the BMW Motorrad Connected app. In doing so, the owner can then use the multi-controller on the left side of the handlebar to control various functions via a Bluetooth connection. Buyers of the C400 GT can upgrade this to a larger 10.25-inch display as an optional extra, too.

A large TFT screen gives access to lots of information

Helping to make the whole bike more versatile is a large amount of luggage space, including front pockets and a top case which has 43.5 litres of storage room. There’s a USB charging point for topping up devices on the move, too.

A ‘Rugged’ version gets a matt exterior body colour with contrast red wheels sitting next to golden brake calipers. A tinted windshield, red and black seat bench and stainless steel footboard inserts add to the look.

Expected to launch in February 2025, prices for the C400X start from £6,940 while those for the C400 GT start from £7,900.