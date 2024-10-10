AC Ace returns as modern incarnation of classic roadster

AC Cars has returned with a lightweight reincarnation of the original AC Ace and Ace Bristol.

Set to arrive with customers in summer 2025 – and with orders open now – the modern AC Ace is inspired by one of the most recognisable British roadsters of all time.

(AC Cars)

However, though the exterior of the new car may share similarities with the older one, it has been made using modern construction methods. The design of the car features a blend between ‘new and old elements’, according to AC, while the carbon fibre bodywork brings both lightness and robustness.

Underneath, there’s a 2.3-litre Ford-sourced EcoBoost engine which develops ‘in excess’ of 300bhp, linked to a six-speed manual gearbox. AC Cars says that the Ace should do 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds, too.

(AC Cars)

David Conza, CEO of AC Cars, said: “The new AC Ace and Ace Bristol Classics prove that a classically styled car can have outstanding performance and handling. Returning to the themes of light and powerful, the work of AC Cars Classics in the engineering of these cars demonstrates our ability to delicately blend grace with modern ability.”

All versions sit on a three-inch tubular frame chassis and classic 15-inch wire wheels.

While AC Cars hasn’t yet released how much the AC Ace will cost, though customers are able to enquire and place a deposit on a new vehicle if they want to be first in line to get the keys to one.