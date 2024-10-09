Dacia’s new Bigster arrives as firm’s latest mid-size SUV

Dacia has added a new mid-size SUV to its new car range – the Bigster.

Rivalling cars like the Hyundai Tucson and Nissan Qashqai, the new Bigster gets the same value-focused approach as other Dacia models, arriving with plenty of standard equipment, a good range of engines and a strong emphasis on practicality.

The rear bench seat, for example, can be split 40:20:40 to allow for different-shaped items to be placed inside the car. With the rear seats folded down, Dacia says that the Bigster can return a maximum load length of 2.7 metres. The interior can even be equipped with an optional ‘Sleep Pack’ which integrates a double bed into the Bigster’s cabin.

The rear area provides ample storage space

Many hard-wearing materials are used throughout the interior, too, with Extreme-specification cars getting washable synthetic upholstery and rubber floor mats for the front and rear.

There’s the option of three powertrains, too. Things kick off with a hybrid setup – combining a four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor – and this is followed by a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol-powered version which is linked to a mild-hybrid setup for lower emissions and improved efficiency.

The Bigster is equipped with a variety of handy features

Finally, there’s the same 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine but linked to all four wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. This particular Bigster is angled towards those who need extra traction off-road, though a mild-hybrid system can help to make it more efficient.

All versions of the Bigster will come equipped with a 10-inch central touchscreen and a seven-inch driver digital instrument panel as well as dual-zone air conditioning and 17-inch alloy wheels. Extreme-grade cars add 18-inch wheels and a ‘Copper Brown’ exterior alongside a panoramic sunroof and hands-free key entry. Finally, Journey versions expand the list of standard equipment with an electric-powered tailgate, power-adjustable driver’s seat and a premium sound system.