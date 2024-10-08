Mini adds to Cooper line-up with new Convertible

Mini has completed the latest generation of its Cooper models with a new Convertible variant.

Priced from £26,200 – ahead of deliveries commencing early next year – production of the Cooper Convertible returns to Mini’s Oxford plant for the first time since 2015.

Petrol-powered from launch, the Cooper Convertible will be available with two engine choices. The first, in the Cooper Convertible C, gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 154bhp, bringing a 0-60mph in eight seconds and a top speed of 137mph. The more powerful Cooper S, meanwhile, gets a larger 2.0-litre engine 201bhp which unlocks a quicker 0-60mph time of 6.7 seconds.

The interior gets a large OLED central screen

All variants get the same upgraded styling that has been applied to the latest hard-top model, with circular LED headlights being combined with short overhangs to help preserve the ‘Mini’ style that buyers are used to.

The new fully automatic soft top can be opened in 18 seconds and closed in 15 at speeds of up to 19mph. Plus, the middle section of the roof can be opened on its own, providing a sunroof area without the need to fold away the entire soft top.

With the roof in place, boot space stands at 215 litres – five litres more than the standard hatchback – though this falls to 160 litres when the roof is folded down. As on the previous generation Convertible, the tailgate opens downwards to help make accessing the boot area a little easier.

The rear tailgate opens outwards to help with access

From launch, the Cooper Convertible will be available in three trim levels – Classic, Exclusive and Sport. Entry-level Classic-grade cars get 16-inch alloy wheels – or 17-inch sport versions on the Cooper S – as well as black and blue cloth seats and a knitted-effect dashboard.

Exclusive cars, in contrast, get a ‘Vibrant Silver’ front grille and 17-inch alloy wheels, as well as a British Racing Green exterior colour and a light beige dashboard.

Sport takes a more dynamic take on things with a hexagonal patterned front grille, larger front and rear aprons and John Cooper Works two-tone alloy wheels.

As with the hatchback, all versions of the Convertible get a large OLED central screen and a toggle switch bar, as well as Mini’s ‘Experience Modes’ which allow you to tweak and change the setup of the car.