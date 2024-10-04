Hyundai Inster will cost from £23,495

Hyundai has revealed prices and specifications for its eagerly anticipated Inster electric SUV.

Under the bonnet, there will be a choice of two variants. The entry-level car will come with a 42kWh battery pack fitted with an electric motor that produces a total power output of 95bhp and 147Nm of torque – although its electric driving range has not been confirmed yet.

However, there will be a long-range version that comes with a larger 49kWh battery pack with an electric motor that puts out 113bhp and the same torque figures as the former, but the firm claims that this model will go a total distance of up to 229 miles on a single charge.

The 49kWh long range version has a claimed 229 miles between trips to the plug. (Hyundai)

In terms of specification, there will be just two models. The basic 01 will be priced from £23,495 and comes equipped with features such as 15-inch alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, rear parking sensors and rear-view camera as well as a 10.25-inch infotainment display with navigation. You can opt this model with the larger battery pack too, which will give you added power and more EV driving range.

There will be a choice of two trim levels. (Hyundai)

Move up to the 02 version, which starts at £26,745 and it boasts 17-inch alloy wheels, front parking sensors, LED headlamps and taillights, privacy glass and roof rails.

Ashley Andrews, President of Hyundai and Genesis UK, said: “Inster is not only our small EV SUV or the UK market, but is also our first fully electrified city car, albeit with a range and fast charging abilities that provide customers with the confidence to embark upon longer journeys.”

Expected deliveries and order books are not open yet, but the Inster will go on sale here in the UK next year and will be competing with cars such as the Citroen e-C3 and Dacia Spring.