Angelina Jolie’s Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Pininfarina could fetch up to £673,000 at auction

A Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Pininfarina owned by Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie is heading under the hammer at auction next month where it could fetch up to £673,000.

The Italian coupe, one of just 353 ever produced, was unveiled in 1958 at the Grand Palais in Paris and on November 20 it’ll be sold at auction nearby at the Christie’s Exceptional Sale in the heart of the French capital.

The 250 GT represented a collaboration between Ferrari and famed coachbuilders Pininfarina, a partnership that has led the pair to create some of the most sought-after cars ever made.

The interior sports an eye-catching red upholstery

Built between 1958 and 1960, the 250 GT Coupe Pininfarina is powered by a 3.0-litre V12 engine and linked to a manual gearbox. With 217bhp, the 250 GT Coupe could, at the time, reach a top speed of 143mph.

Jolie’s particular Ferrari sports a red leather interior with gloss black contrast sections while ahead of the round, wooden steering wheel sits classic black and white dials showcasing a variety of readouts. At present, the odometer appears to read that the car has covered 6,424 miles in its lifetime.

The exterior of the car, meanwhile, is finished in a gloss black colour with a variety of chrome pieces for the bumpers and headlight roundels providing a pleasant contrast to the main shade used on the body. It all sits on classic silver wire wheels, too.

The Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Pininfarina will go under the hammer at the Christie’s ‘The Exceptional Sale’ on November 20 and comes accompanied by an estimate of between €600,000 and €800,000 (£504,765-£673,020).