New Audi Q5 retains diesel engine and goes on sale priced from £49,950

The new Audi Q5 has gone on sale in the UK, bringing with it the option of petrol and diesel engines – while a plug-in hybrid model is in the works too.

Priced from £49,950 for the petrol-powered Q5 TFSI and £51,600 for the diesel-driven Q5 TDI, the standard Q5 models are joined by a range-topping SQ5 which receives a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine and starts from £74,400.

The interior gets a variety of high-definition screens

Both petrol and diesel engines receive emissions-reducing mild-hybrid assistance, too, driving power through a seven-speed automatic gearbox to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro system.

Underpinned by Audi’s new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), the new Q5 is now in its third generation, bringing with it a sharper new look with highlights including a redesigned grille, sharper headlights and a number of silver-coloured contrast elements.

Inside, the new Q5 features an 11.9-inch version of Audi’s well-known ‘Digital Cockpit’ display ahead of the driver and a 14.5 central infotainment screen. A suite of driver assistance features are also equipped as standard, too, including Emergency Brake Assist, Intersection Cross Traffic Assist and Swerve Assist.

Panels on the doors give access to further features

Initially, the new Q5 will be available in Sport, S Line and Edition 1 trim levels while the range-topping SQ5 sits in its own high-grade specification. All versions get 19-inch alloy wheel as standard, as well as a powered tailgate and LED headlights. S Line models get a sportier twist with revised S Line bumpers and a larger rear diffuser.

The Edition 1, meanwhile, takes the standard S Line specification and adds in larger 21-inch Audi Sport wheels and red brake calipers, Matrix LED headlights and and a full black styling pack.