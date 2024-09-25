Skoda’s new Kodiaq Armoured is a maximum-protection SUV

Skoda has given its Kodiaq SUV a security upgrade in a new armoured variant.

Following on from the Superb Armoured – of which around 500 have been sold worldwide since 2018 – the new Kodiaq Armoured has been created in collaboration with British-based security experts UTAC Special Vehicles to enable it to cope in the very worst situations.

(Skoda)

The Kodiaq is certified to both PAS 300 and PAS 301 Civilian Armoured Vehicle standards, with the latter certification only given to vehicles that can pass a series of challenging requirements taking into account factors such as payload, acceleration and braking.

Subjected to ‘in excess’ of 200 rounds of ammunition as well as blast tests to the side, roof and underfloor, the Kodiaq passed this heavy-going set to tests to showcase its high level of protection for its occupants while all of the car’s glass is bullet-resistant. In fact, it has been tested to deliver bullet resistance against various handguns and assault rifles, as well as grenades and high explosives.

To cope with the extra weight brought through the increased protection, the Kodiaq Armoured benefits from uprated suspension and braking systems. Plus, all four wheels are kitted out with a tyre retention feature which helps keep the rubber on the rim, even when deflated. It’ll allow the car to be driven even if all four wheels have been punctured.

There’s an emergency lighting system and a full siren as well as an eight-inch communications display with GPS, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Though the armoured Kodiaq misses out on the seven-seater capacity that the standard car is available in, it still offers up to 2,000 litres of boot space and can be specified with a variety of engine setups as well as four-wheel-drive.