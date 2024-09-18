Mercedes-AMG celebrates F1 team with limited-edition GT

Mercedes-AMG is championing its close relationship with Formula 1 through a special-edition version of its GT supercar.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT 64 ‘Motorsport Collectors Edition’ has a number of elements which draw inspiration directly from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team. For instance, the base ‘obsidian black’ metallic colour is similar to that used on the current Formula 1 race car, and the same can be said of the hand-painted star pattern on the rear flanks.

The car celebrates the Mercedes-Petronas F1 team

There are also a number of Petronas-coloured elements which contrast the main body, in areas such as the front splitter, side air intakes and the decorative elements on the side sill panels.

Limited to just 200 units, all versions get 21-inch forged alloy wheels finished in matte black and contrast flanges, while the ceramic brakes with six-piston front calipers and one-piston rear calipers get the same contrast Petronas colour as found on other areas of the car. All versions get dynamic Michelin Pilot Sport 2R Cup tyres, too.

As you’d find on the standard AMG GT there is a full exterior carbon package with the front splitter, diffuser and rear wing crafted from the lightweight material, while a panoramic glass roof helps bring more light into the cabin.

All cars get unique interior lighting elements

Inside, the AMG Performance seats are finished in black nappa leather and a microfibre material with Petronas-coloured stitching. You’ll find the same colourway used elsewhere in the interior, too, while the door sill trims are illuminated in that colour as well.

As with the regular AMG GT, the Motorsports Collectors Edition is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 603bhp. While Mercedes has yet to release a price for this special-edition model, expect it to be significantly higher than the standard car which comes in at around £164,000.