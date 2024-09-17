Peugeot announces long-range version for its E-3008 and E-5008 electric SUVs
The firm’s electric SUV variants have just gone on sale here in the UK and now they can go further thanks to new battery packs.
Peugeot has announced that its new E-3008 and E-5008 electric SUVs will be available with a new long-range variant, giving them some of the best electric ranges in their classes.
At present, both cars get a 73kWh battery which brings a range of up to 326 miles for the E-3008, while a battery of the same size is utilised in the larger E-5008, delivering a slightly lower range of up to 310 miles per charge.
However, the new powertrain available on both models will feature a larger 96.9kWh battery pack and a more powerful electric motor that now produces a total of 233bhp.
In terms of electric driving range, Peugeot claims that the e-3008 can do a total distance of 435 miles and the larger e-5008 can reach up to 415 miles between trips to the plug, representing a considerable uptick on the ranges offered by the smaller-battery versions.
Both models will be compatible with 160kW DC rapid charging enabling the cars to be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in 27 minutes – or 93 miles in 10 minutes.
Prices for the 96.9kWh E-3008 start at £48,550, a £2,700 jump over the 73kWh car. However, prices for the longe range E-5008 have not been revealed yet, but it’s expected to cost over £50,000 when the two cars go on sale later this year.
However, these new long-range versions won’t replace the smaller 73kWh battery variants, which will still be offered for those drivers who don’t need quite as many miles between trips to the plug.