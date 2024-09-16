Renault’s hydrogen Master prototype van promises 435-mile range

Renault has unveiled a prototype of a hydrogen-powered Master van that could deliver up to 435 miles of range from a five-minute top-up.

The Master H2-Tech Prototype, which has just been unveiled at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover, Germany, is expected to enter the market proper next year where it will join existing petrol and electric versions.

The platform is created and made in France

Renault says that the new hydrogen Master has been designed to ‘offer constant operational availability’ thanks to its 435-mile range and a top-up time of five minutes, which would allow business users to get back on the road in a short amount of time.

The van has come through HYVIA, a collaboration between Renault Group and Plug, a leader in hydrogen fuel cell solutions. The hydrogen-powered Master also includes an ‘integrated multimedia system’ which will allow drivers to manage the van’s range properly and how much hydrogen it is using.

The Master van can travel for over 400 miles on one tank of hydrogen

In addition, Renault has stated that the hydrogen-powered Master can be adapted for a variety of different uses, transforming it into chassis cab versions or other configurations through the firm’s Pro+-approved bodybuilders.

It has been developed over the past three years utilising customer feedback from previous H2-Tech versions which have been on sale since 2023. The new Master remains built in France, with all versions – internal combustion engine, hydrogen and electric – at Renault’s Batilly plant near Metz. Some 84 per cent of the brand’s suppliers for this model line are based in France, too.