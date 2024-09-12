New Skoda Edition models offer higher equipment levels with lower prices

Skoda has revealed new Edition trim levels for its Fabia, Scala and Kamiq models, that focus on value for money.

Kicking off with the smallest vehicle in the brand’s range, the Fabia, its trim levels now consist of SE Edition, Design Edition, SE L Edition and Monte Carlo Edition. Standard equipment now includes keyless entry and start, cruise control and dual-zone climate control.

Meanwhile, the larger Scala and Kamiq will also see Edition models replace outgoing trim specifications in a bid to improve standard specifications. Both models come in three guises; SE Edition, SE L Edition and Monte Carlo Edition. In terms of equipment, all cars come with a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, a rear-view camera and metallic paint as standard, among other features.

The Kamiq is the firm’s smallest SUV. (Skoda)

All grades now come with an added total of £1,900 worth of standard specifications compared to its previous models.

Prices for the new Fabia range start at £19,880 and rise to £23,115, while the Scala begins at £22,255 for the entry-level model and continues to £27,955. Finally, the larger Kamiq is priced from £24,190 and rises to £29,435 for the Monte Carlo Edition.

Order books open for all Edition models from September 19, with first customers expecting deliveries by the end of this year.