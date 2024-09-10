Shropshire Star
Close

Bentley’s Flying Spur returns as powerful plug-in hybrid

Powerful saloon uses a plug-in hybrid setup.

Published
Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley has introduced a new Flying Spur which arrives as one of the firm’s most powerful models to date.

Blending a turbocharged V8 engine with a plug-in hybrid setup, the new Flying Spur develops a total of 771bhp – 145bhp more than the outgoing V8-powered model. This enables a 0-60mph time of 3.3 seconds yet because of its 25.9kWh battery, it can also travel for up to 47 miles in electric-only mode. Bentley says that a peak charging rate of 11kW can see the battery fully replenished in just under three hours, too.

The compact electric motor also helps to reduce turbocharged lag, giving a sharper throttle response when required. All versions get Bentley’s dynamic ride setup and all-wheel-steering, with the latter feature giving a tighter turning circle alongside improved high-speed stability.

The exterior of the Flying Spur follows a similar direction to its predecessor, with a revised front bumper and rear diffuser giving a sporty, dynamic appearance. All cars get 22-inch ten-spoke alloy wheels, while two 22-inch designs are also available. Bentley says that a standard colour palette of 101 shades can be selected from, though any other colour can be matched to as an optional extra.

Bentley Flying Spur
The interior features 3D-quilted panels

Inside, there’s a rotating central dashboard which can be turned to showcase a 12.3-inch display, three analogue dials or a full section of handcrafted veneer. There are also 22 primary hide colours to choose from, alongside 11 secondary shades and four colour splits. A standard 10-speaker sound system provides a high level of sound quality, though this too can be upgraded to either a 16-speak Bang & Olufsen system or a range-topping 19-speaker Naim setup.

For the first time, Bentley’s ‘Wellness Seating Specification’ is available on all four seats as an optional extra, introducing automatic seat climate and postural adjust. A new air conditioning system with air ionisers ensures that the air flowing into the car is kept clean, too.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular