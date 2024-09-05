Volvo reveals its updated XC90 SUV

Volvo has uncovered a heavily revised version of its flagship seven-seat SUV – the XC90.

The second-generation car was launched back in 2015, but nearly a decade on the Swedish firm has decided to improve the SUV with revised styling, equipment and powertrains.

The updated model features new alloy wheels and darkened rear taillights. (Volvo)

The exterior features a new front grille with slimmer headlight design and there are new alloy wheels and darkened tail lights. The interior incorporates a new dashboard with reshaped air vents and an 11.2-inch infotainment screen.

All versions come with all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard. As with the old car, a choice of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions are available.

The entry-level 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine badged ‘B5’ produces 247bhp and 360Nm of torque. It can power the car from 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds. A more powerful 2.0-litre ‘B6’ petrol engine, meanwhile, comes fitted with a turbocharger as well as a supercharger which enables power to increase to 295bhp and 420Nm of torque and enables a 6.5 second 0-60mph time.

It has a new dashboard design. (Volvo)

The plug-in hybrid badged ‘T8’ comes with the same engine as the ‘B6’ but has the added benefit of being assisted by an 18.8kWh battery pack and electric motor – which takes power to 449bhp and 709Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes 5.2 seconds. Additionally, the car can do a claimed 44 miles on electric power alone.

Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars, said: “Our hybrid flagship has been one of our best-selling models for years and it’s still a favourite among many customers. Whether it’s comfort, space, luxury, versatility or hybrid efficiency you look for, the XC90 delivers on all accounts.”

The new XC90 is available to order now with expected deliveries to commence towards the end of this year. Prices start at £63,790 and rise to £72,650 for the plug-in hybrid model.