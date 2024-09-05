These were the best-selling cars for August 2024

August saw a small decline of 1.3 per cent in the new car market in what is a traditionally quiet period for the car industry. However, sales of electric vehicles went up by 10.8 per cent as buyers responded to substantial discounts made by dealers, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

In total, 84,575 vehicles were sold last month and this was only 1,082 fewer than in the same month last year.

The top 10 best-selling vehicles in August were dominated yet again by crossovers and SUVs, with only two of them being conventional hatchbacks. Let’s have a look at the best-selling cars currently in the UK.

Ford Puma – 2,471



The Puma is great to drive and cheap to run. (Ford)

The baby Ford is back in the lead after it took a break last month from receiving the best-selling crown. The Puma has been a firm favourite with British buyers ever since it was released in 2020.

Now, a mid-life facelift has gone on sale to make it even better. The Puma offers an excellent driving experience while being affordable to run and maintain. There’s a sporty ST model for keen motoring enthusiasts, too.

Kia Sportage – 1,962

The Sportage is one of best SUVs on the market. (Kia)

Last month’s best-seller is now pushed back into second place, however, the Sportage hasn’t got worse – it’s still one of the best SUVs on the market and when you take a look around it, you quickly figure out why the Kia has found so many homes here on our shores.

Not only do you get Kia’s seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty as standard, but equipment levels are excellent and to drive, it really is one of the best in its class with precise and direct steering and punchy engines. It’s also practical and spacious.

Tesla Model 3 – 1,542



The Tesla Model 3 is a firm favourite with company car drivers. (Tesla)

A firm favourite with company car buyers is the Tesla Model 3 and not only does it benefit from a cut in tax for business users, but it’s also one of the best electric cars on the market for its range, tech levels and driving experience.

It’s also fairly practical with a large boot and a very minimalist interior to help it look modern and clean inside. It’s also the first electric car on this month’s list and one which is a common sight on the UK’s roads.

Volkswagen Polo – 1,524



The Polo is refined and solidly built. (Volkswagen)

The little Polo shows that people still want small, affordable hatchbacks and the Volkswagen is by far one of the most grown-up superminis on the market. It’s a cliche that it’s just a Gof that has shrunk, but that’s because it offers everything its bigger brother does for less money.

It has excellent refinement, and its interior quality is second to none. Plus, there are an array of different engine and trim levels to make sure buyers have plenty of choice.

Tesla Model Y – 1,469



The Model Y is one of the best-selling electric SUVs. (Tesla)

The other Tesla on this list is the larger Model Y, and like its smaller sibling, the Model 3, this SUV is praised for its excellent electric range and ease of EV ownership.

It’s also a decent car to drive with it being very quiet and relaxing as well as having a decent-sized boot and lots of standard equipment which helps make the Model Y good value for money compared to its rivals.

Volkswagen Golf – 1,437



The Golf is one of the most sensible family hatchbacks around. (Volkswagen)

As it turns 50 years old, the Golf is the daddy of the small family hatchbacks and after half a century, British buyers still love them and it’s easy to see why.

Not only can you buy the Golf in hatchback or estate format, but there are also hot GTI and R models available and a recent facelift has made this family hatchback even better than before. It’s also good to drive and there is a choice of petrol, mild-hybrid, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions on offer.

Volkswagen T-Roc – 1,297



The T-Roc is ideal for those who want a Golf with a taller driving position. (Volkswagen)

The T-Roc makes it onto the list yet again as it offers everything the Golf does, but with a slightly higher driving position, which is what a lot of people are looking for nowadays.

Not only that, but this Volkswagen has plenty of trim levels to choose from and you get a variety of different engine choices, too. The driving experience is also refined and comfortable as well as the T-Roc is efficient and affordable to run.

Volvo XC40 – 1,202



The XC40 is safe, comfortable and practical. (Volvo)

Launched in 2017, the XC40 has been a popular choice for those looking for a good-looking, comfortable and practical mid-size family SUV that has an excellent safety record and a refined driving experience.

Furthermore, you can get the Volvo with a plug-in hybrid option and there is an electric version called the Recharge as well – giving plenty of options for those looking to go down the electrified route.

Hyundai Tucson – 1,198



The Tucson offers plenty of different powertrains. (Hyundai)

Underneath the Tucson’s skin, you’ll find the same chassis and underpinnings from the Kia Sportage, however unlike its fellow South Korean twin you can buy the Hyundai Tucson with a choice of petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions.

It also has a striking design with lots of curves and there is a sporty-looking N-Line version in the range which really sets off its overall appearance. It also features the firm’s five-year 100,000-mile warranty for extra peace of mind. Hyundai’s reliability record is also up there with the very best.

Nissan Qashqai – 1,170



The Qashqai has just been facelifted to keep up-to-date with its competition. (Nissan)

Built in Britain, the Nissan Qashqai is one of the country’s favourite cars. Now, it has been updated with improved powertrains and updated onboard technology.

The Qashqai is practical, good looking and above all else, cheap and efficient to run which is a dealmaker when it comes to young families looking to buy their next car. Meanwhile, standard equipment levels are excellent across the range, and to drive it feels more car-like as you sit a bit lower than traditional SUVs.