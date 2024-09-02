Goodwood Revival set to become world’s first historic motorsport event conducted with sustainable fuels

The upcoming Goodwood Revival is due to become the first historic motorsport event to race entirely with sustainable fuels.

Revival, which starts this Friday (September 6) and runs until Sunday, September 8, will incorporate 15 separate races which include cars using entirely sustainably created fuels.

It follows on from the 2023 event which saw Goodwood’s first sustainably-fuelled race – the Fordwater Trophy for Porsche 911s – and the 81st Members’ Meeting in April that hosted two races with fuels that had been sustainably created.

However, this year’s Revival marks the first time that all races hosted will include cars that use sustainable fuels in what Goodwood is calling a ‘landmark moment for historic motorsport’.

The Goodwood Revival celebrates past motor racing. (Goodwood)

Actor Rowan Atkinson, who frequently competes at the historic motoring event, spoke at last year’s Revival event, stating: “I used synthetic fuel in my racing Jaguar at Goodwood this year and found it to be not just as good as the pump petrol used previously but in performance terms, superior to it in every way.”

Sustainable fuels have risen in popularity in recent years, particularly among owners of classic vehicles as it allows them to continue using their cars – often without modification. Fuel specialists Coyton recently made its sustainable fuel widely available throughout the UK with a base in Bicester, Oxfordshire, while Porsche has created its own sustainable fuel production site in Chile which harnesses wind power to make the fuel’s production even ‘greener’.