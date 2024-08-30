Omoda reveals prices and specifications for 5 and E5 crossovers

Chinese car manufacturer Omoda has revealed prices and specifications for its first two models in the UK – the 5 and E5 crossovers.

Omoda is a subsidiary of Chery International, which is China’s largest vehicle exporter and the fifth-biggest car maker on its home ground.

The 5 is going up against some stiff opposition such as the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage, while the electric version, the E5, will be rivalling the Volkswagen ID.3 and Hyundai Kona Electric.

The range kicks off at £25,235 and rises to £34,555. (Omoda)

In terms of engines, it’s simple. The 5 comes with just one powertrain – a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit that produces 186bhp and 270Nm of torque. The car can do 0-60mph in 7.7 seconds and will go on to a top speed of 128mph.

Meanwhile, the E5 is equipped with a 61kWh blade battery pack and electric motor that produces a total of 204bhp and 340Nm of torque, taking it from 0-60mph in 7.4 seconds. Its top speed figure hasn’t been revealed yet, though.

The car is compatible with DC rapid charging and can charge at speeds of up to 80kWs, allowing for a 30 per cent to 80 per cent top-up time of 28 minutes, and Omoda claims that the E5 can drive for 257 miles between trips to the plug, too.

Victor Zhang, Country Director of Omoda and Jaecoo UK, said: “We have arrived in the UK fully prepared with a large network of experienced franchised retailers, backed by the most comprehensive aftermarket and customer support services, to deliver an exemplary ownership experience for our customers. The first Omoda vehicles have landed, and we look forward to seeing them on UK roads very soon.”

There are two trim levels. (Omoda)

There are two trim levels – Comfort and Noble. The entry-level Comfort is priced from £25,235 for the petrol variant, while the electric model comes in at £33,055. Moving up to the top-of-the-line Noble trim level will cost customers £27,035 for the petrol and £34,555 for the electric.

All cars come fitted with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and a heated steering wheel as standard. They also have the firm’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty. The Noble version, meanwhile, boasts an eight-speaker Sony audio system plus multi-coloured ambient lighting.

Order books are open now, with the first UK customers receiving their cars this week.