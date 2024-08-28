New Vauxhall Frontera electric and hybrid models will cost the same

Vauxhall’s latest version of its flagship SUV the Frontera will be priced the same for its EV and petrol-hybrid versions.

The manufacturer is keeping it simple with the new Frontera with just two trim levels to choose from.

The range consists of Design and GS. (Stellantis)

The entry-level Design costs £23,495 for the EV and hybrid models, and has automatic headlights and wipers plus 16-inch black steel wheels as standard. The most expensive model, the GS, starts at £25,895 and boasts 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail-lights and power-folding door mirrors.

The electric Frontera has a 44kWh battery pack with an electric motor that produces a total power output of 115bhp. It takes the car from 0-60mph in 11.9 seconds and has a top speed of 87mph. Meanwhile, it has a claimed range of up to 186 miles and is 100kW DC rapid charging-compatible, going from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 26 minutes.

The hybrid features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that comes with a choice of two power outputs. The lesser-powered version produces 101bhp and 205Nm of torque, taking the car from 0-60mph in 10.8 seconds and on to 112mph.

The electric version comes fitted with a 44kWh battery pack. (Stellantis)

Meanwhile, the higher-powered 138bhp version produces 230Nm of torque and its 0-60mph time is reduced to 8.8 seconds while its top speed increases to 118mph.

James Taylor, Managing Director of Vauxhall, said: “With the launch of the new Frontera, Vauxhall has eliminated the list price premium that often applies to electric vehicles, with both electric and petrol hybrid versions offered for an identical price list. At just £23,495, the new Frontera Electric is a significant milestone in our mission to make electric mobility accessible to everyone across the UK.”

Order books are due to open in the autumn, and customers can expect deliveries in early 2025.