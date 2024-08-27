VW ID 3 GTX Performance goes on sale this week, with prices starting at £46,225

The Volkswagen ID 3 GTX Performance officially goes on sale this week, offering 322bhp and the promise of hot hatch thrills without the tailpipe emissions.

Billed as a pure-electric alternative to the Golf GTI Clubsport, often deemed the pinnacle of VW’s hot hatch prowess, the ID 3 GTX Performance is capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in just 5.7 seconds, making it the German marque’s fastest accelerating EV to date.

Sharing much of its underpinnings with sister company’s Cupra Born VZ, Volkswagen says the ID 3 GTX Performance offers a top speed of 124mph (somewhat down on the ICE Golf GTI Clubsport) and 369 miles of range on the WLTP combined cycle.

Maximum charging speeds are 185kW, resulting in a 10-80 per cent charge in 26 minutes from the appropriate outlets.

The new Volkswagen ID 3 GTX Performance (Volkswagen)

The racy electric hatch comes with an impressive array of standard kit, including 20-inch wheels, sports suspension, the marque’s DCC adaptive chassis control system, a Harman Kardon stereo and augmented reality head-up display.

“The ID 3 GTX Performance is, for me, the electric counterpart to the Golf GTI Clubsport,” said Kai Grünitz, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Technical Development, when the new car was unveiled to the media in March this year.

“Of course, an electric drive and a turbocharged petrol engine each have their own unique character. Yet the ID 3 GTX Performance and the Golf GTI Clubsport share the same fascinating lightness when they accelerate.

Inside the new Volkswagen ID 3 GTX Performance (Volkswagen)

“Volkswagen is transferring the almost 50-year tradition of its compact GT models into the world of electric mobility. Driving pleasure is guaranteed.”

The Volkswagen ID 3 GTX Performance is available to order at Volkswagen UK Retailers from Thursday 29 August, priced at £46,225 (on-the-road recommended retail price, including VAT).