New Cupra Tavascan is priced from £47,340

Cupra has announced that order books are soon to open for its new electric vehicle in its range – the Tavascan.

The Tavascan is an electric SUV that will rival cars like the Skoda Enyaq Coupe and Volkswagen ID.5.

It will feature a 77kWh battery pack. (Cupra)

It will be available in four different guises including V1, V2, VZ1 and VZ2 – although equipment levels have not been revealed yet.

Power-wise, the Tavascan comes as standard with a 77kWh battery pack that is linked to an electric motor with a choice of two different power outputs. The lesser powered version will be available on V1 and V2 models and the higher powered unit comes as standard or VZ1 and VZ2.

The former produces a total of 252bhp and 545Nm of torque providing a claimed electric range of up to 352 miles. It also takes the car from 0-60mph in 6.6 seconds. The latter gives out the same torque levels but its power increases to 335bhp and acceleration improves taking 5.3 seconds to get from 0-60mph. Meanwhile, AC and DC charging is compatible with both power units – however, charging speed has not been revealed yet.

Prices kick off at £47,340. (Cupra)

Marcus Gossen, director of Seat and Cupra UK, said: “We’re really excited about the Tavascan opening for order in the UK. This is a culmination of years of hard work, innovation and design coming together to create the future of Cupra. The Tavascan marks the next step in the Cupra electrification journey, and we’re delighted to be able to bring that to life on the roads from September 11 this year.”

However, if customers reserve a car before that date, they are prioritised to receive one of the first 50 cars in the UK. Prices start at £47,340 and rise to £60,835.