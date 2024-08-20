Fiat Panda is axed in the UK

Fiat has discontinued its current Panda model after a 12-year run.

The Panda, which is one of the smallest cars in the Italian firm’s range, has continued to be one of the brand’s most popular vehicles. Providing efficient, low-cost transportation, it has remained present in Fiat’s line-up for well over a decade. It remained one of the cheapest cars on sale in the UK for most of its life, too, with the latest versions available for under £15,000.

Now, however, Fiat has decided to remove the Panda from sale ahead of the arrival of the new Grande Panda, which will be a compact SUV available with both hybrid and electric powertrains.

In a statement, a Fiat spokesperson told the PA news agency: “In readiness for the launch of new Grande Panda, which will arrive in showrooms early in the new year, orders for current Panda in the UK will now be satisfied from existing stock.

Fiat has introduced mil-hybrid technology to its Panda and 500 city cars (Fiat)

“As announced earlier in the year, Panda will continue in the rest of Europe as Fiat Pandina special series and still be produced at the Italian plant of Pomigliano d’Arco at least until 2027.”

The upcoming Grande Panda will be a far cry from its predecessor, though it’ll follow a similar compact design ethos and measure under four metres long. In addition, it gets the same chunky looks as the car it is replacing, alongside roof rails which can be used for mounting roof boxes and other accessories. It’s expected to arrive in the UK this December.