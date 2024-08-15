Updated Vauxhall Grandland goes on sale priced from £34,700

Vauxhall has revealed prices and specifications for the latest version of its flagship SUV with hybrid and electric powertrains now available on the Grandland.

The hybrid comes with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor that produces a total output of 164bhp. It can do 0-60mph in 10 seconds, pumping out CO2 emissions of 125g/km, while Vauxhall claims the car can achieve a combined 51.4mpg.

Prices start at £34,700 for the hybrid and £40,995 for the electric version. (Stellantis)

From launch, the electric model will come with a 73kWh battery pack that features a 207bhp electric motor plus a heat pump as standard. It’ll give a claimed 325 miles between charge-ups and reach 60mph in 8.8 seconds.

This Grandland sits on a new platform that enables a larger battery pack to be offered as well. As such, next year will see the car come with a 98kWh system that will give an estimated 435 miles on a single charge. Meanwhile, DC rapid charging will allow charging of 10 to 80 per cent to be completed in around 26 minutes.

James Taylor, Managing Director of Vauxhall, said: “The all-new Grandland is a milestone for Vauxhall. With it, every Vauxhall model will be available with a choice of a fully electric powertrain – a decade ahead of government requirements. This is a big step in our electric offensive.”

The new Grandland will sit at the top of Vauxhall’s SUV line-up. (Stellantis)

Prices start at £34,700 for the hybrid model in Design trim. It features LED headlights plus a 10-inch infotainment screen and rises to £38,400 for the top-of-the-line Ultimate, which adds a panoramic glass roof and powered tailgate.

The electric version is priced from £40,995 for the Design and rises to £45,195 for the Ultimate.

Order books are open now and customers can expect deliveries beginning in October.