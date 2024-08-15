BMW’s new M5 Touring aims to combine performance and practicality

BMW has unveiled its latest generation of M5 Touring which arrives with a hybrid-assisted V8 engine and all-wheel-drive.

Following on from the recently-revealed M5 saloon, the Touring – or estate – continues a long line of iconic performance ‘wagons’. This latest model weighs in with a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 which is linked to BMW’s M Hybrid plug-in system to produce a total of 717bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. As a result, the M5 Touring will go from 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds, yet will still be able to travel for up to 42 miles on electric-only power with a fully charged battery.

Though it’s likely that fuel efficiency will decrease when the batteries are depleted, BMW states that an M5 Touring with a full charge could deliver up to 166mpg while CO2 emissions stand between 39 and 46g/km.

Large exhaust pipes are integrated into the rear

The estate-car layout pays dividends when it comes to boot space, with BMW stating that you’ll have 500 litres of luggage room in total, which can be increased to 1,630 litres by folding down the rear seats.

Inside, the M5 Touring gets the same wraparound main display as you’ll find in the standard M5 saloon, while customisable ‘M’ buttons on the steering wheel allow the driver to quickly toggle through different modes and settings while on the move.

The exterior of the whole car is significantly beefed up over the standard 5 Series Touring, too, with front-wheel arches which are 75mm wider and 48mm wider at the rear. In total, it’s 36mm longer and 70mm wider than the regular Touring.

A roof spoiler adds to the sporty aesthetic, while underneath there’s a two-section diffuser which helps to boost downforce. The left and right of the rear apron also have the twin exhaust pipes fully integrated into them.

The new BMW M5 Touring is available to order now, with prices starting from £112,500. First deliveries are expected to commence in early 2025.